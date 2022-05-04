Helen D. Sharp, 92, of Marlinton, died Sunday, April 24, 2022.

She was a daughter of the late John and Bernice Kimmel.

Helen was a homemaker

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. J. Sharp; and a daughter, Carolann Sharp.

She is survived by her daughters, Rose M. Cunningham and Sharon D. Ervine; son, Steven E. Sharp; sister, Irene Walter; brother, John Kimmel; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She will be missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

Graveside service was held Friday, April 29, 2022, at Mt. Zion Cemetery in the Hill Country.