Thursday, December 18, 1975

4-H OFFICERS MEET

Four-H members, representing six 4-H clubs in Pocahontas County attended the officers’ training session December 13 at the Green Bank Library. Four-H leaders Rose Bowyer, David Williams, Edith Kisner, Millie Campbell and Charlotte Hamons and Ancil Schmidt, Extension Agent, conducted the classes.

Four-Hers attending were Cindy Smith, Pam Stone, Donna Mace, Jenny Lou Coleman, Barry Williams, David Liptak, Barbie Kisner, Gray Beverage, Debbie Smith, Tammy Shoemaker, Tammy Maddy, Michelle Withers, Kathleen Shaw, William Hamons, Lisa Liptak, Margaret Mitchell, Elaine Friel, Margaret Sharp, John Bennett, Bill Pennington, Debbie Jordan, Carolyn Buzard, Kathy Bennett, Pam Mace, Cindy Bennett and Roberta Bennett.

DOCTORATE

The Reverand Vernie Bolden completed work for the doctorate degree at Lexington Theological Seminary in Lexington, Kentucky. His doctoral thesis was entitled, “Situational, Psychological and Clinical Observations of the Behavior and Lifestyles of Migrant Agricultural Workers…”

Dr. Bolden holds he B. A. degree in Psychology and Bible and Religion from Marshall University. He obtained the Master of Divinity degree from Crozer Theological Seminary. He later earned another master’s degree in Guidance and Psychological Services from Springfield College…

Since 1967, Dr. Bolden has served as Pastor of St. John’s Congregational Church in Springfield, Massachusetts. He is a Professor of Psychology at Springfield Technical Community College and conducts psychotherapy sessions at the Inner-city Counseling and Development Center in Springfield.

He has published two Psychology textbooks, “Psychology and Human Development” and “Psychology and Society.”…

PCHS BASKETBALL

The Warriors opened the season with a victory over Bath County High School. The 82-35 win over the Chargers took place in the local gymnasium.

The winners collected 50 rebounds and shot 46 percent from the field.

Jim Ryder grabbed 15 of the rebounds, followed by David Jonese with 12 and Ricky Doyle with 9.

Captain Jimmy Cutlip paced the Warriors in scoring with 24 points, Albert Pondexter, followed with 20, Doyle 14 and Ryder with 11.

The opening game reflected several fouls in the rather physical contest.

While the PCHS defense looked good, the real test came Tuesday in a battle with Elkins High School.

Coach Groseclose was pleased with the “Hustle” of his club and noted that this team has more bench strength than any previous PCHS team.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Zane Hickson, of Cass, a daughter, Tracy Diana.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. George Gladwell, of Buckeye, a son, George Daniel II.

DEATHS

Hoxie C. Pugh, 86, a lifelong resident of Pocahontas County. Service from the Green Bank United Metho-dist Church with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

Harry L. Sharp, 66, an employee of the Department of Natural Resources, Division of Parks and Recreation. He worked as a clerk at Watoga where he had started work in the CCC. Born at Clover Lick, the son of the late Mary Sharp Defibaugh and James Fultz. Service from the Frost Methodist Church with burial in the Sharp Cemetery.