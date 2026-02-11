Harold Dean “Buss” Neighbors, aged 91, passed away Friday, January 16, 2026, at Genesis Hammonds Lane Center in Brooklyn Park, Maryland.

Born April 6, 1934, in Ronceverte, he was a son of the late Chester Hedrick and Margaret Virginia Pusey Neighbors. He was the grandson of the late Calvin Bunker “Pappy” and Ella Bowden “Mammy” McClung Neighbors.

One of the “Slabtown Boys,” he grew up in Cass and was a graduate of Green Bank High School – Class of 1955.

He worked at Chesapeake Paperboard Company in Locust Point, Maryland for 40 years, retiring as Shipping Supervisor. He enjoyed golfing, trains and sitting on his front stoop greeting all who passed by.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Sidney Lee Neighbors; and an infant sister, Martha Lewis Neighbors.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of nearly 70 years, Eva Varner Neighbors; son, Calvin Neighbors, and wife, Oneta Currence Neighbors; and daughter, Martha Neighbors.

The body was cremated and the cremains will rest at Arbovale Cemetery later this year. There was no service.

