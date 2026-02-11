Drema Nevada Moore, 71, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, January 30, 2026, at her home.

Born August 12, 1954, at Mount Hope, she was a daughter of the late Eddie Virl Sharp, Sr. and Betty Joan Piotrowski.

Drema was a retired supervisor of The Boat House at Snowshoe.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed the outdoors, going to their camp in Maine, hunting and traveling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Terry and Heather; and brothers, Jerry and Bucky.

She is survived by her husband, James Edgar Moore; daughter, April Lea Gumm, and grandson, Caleb Joseph Gragg, both of Marlinton; great-grandchildren, Kaesong, Selenah and Shae; half-sisters, Mary Simmons, Virginia Sharp and Kelly Sharp, all of Elkins; and a half-brother, Eddie Sharp, Jr., and wife, Betty, of Waynesboro, Virginia.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Father Arthur Bufogle officiating.