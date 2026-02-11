William Kenneth Wade, 77, of Neola, passed away Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.

Born August 16, 1948, in Neola, he was a son of the late Harry J. and Hazel Wanda Rider Wade.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Craft Wade; sister, Elizabeth Tackett; and brother, Alfred Wade.

William was a member of May Chapel Methodist Church. He was a farmer, and a heavy equipment operator for Greenbrier County Landfill.

He is survived by a daughter, Wanda Young; and son, Kenneth Grant Wade; both of Neola; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In keeping with William’s wishes, the body will be cremated with a service held at a later date.

