Grand Jury hands up indictments against 10 individuals

Jaynell Graham

Editor

The Pocahontas County Grand Jury convened last week for a two-day session in which they returned indictments against 10 individuals. In-person arraignments for the following are scheduled for Monday, April 19, at 1:30 p.m. before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson. Arraignments for incarcerated persons will be virtual.

Larry A. Turner, 42, of Marlinton – One Count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; One Count, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; One Count, robbery in the first degree, a felony; One Count, grand larceny, a felony; One Count, presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, a felony; One Count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, a felony; One Count, burglary, a felony.

John Robert Dockendorf, 61, of Hendersonville, North Carolina – One Count, sexual abuse by a custodian of a child, a felony; One Count, sexual abuse, third degree, a misdemeanor.

Eddie Cason, Jr., 37, of Oakwood, Virginia – One Count, failure to register as a sexually violent predator, a felony.

Richard Brewer, 30, of Beverly – Three Counts, willfully, unlawfully and maliciously setting fire on lands, a felony.

Raymond Ramos, 39, of Neola – Two Counts, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II, controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; Two Counts, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; Two Counts, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, a misdemeanor; One Count, domestic battery, a misdemeanor.

In-person arraignments for the following will be held Tuesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent. Arraignments for incarcerated individuals will be virtual.

Rodney Brewer, 48, of Buckeye – One Count, person prohibited from possessing a fire arm, a felony; One Count, driving revoked for driving under the influence, a misdemeanor; One Count, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, a felony; One Count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled narcotic substance, a felony; One Count possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled narcotic substance, a felony; One Count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled narcotic substance, a felony.

David R. Anderson, 32, of Springfield, Tennessee – One Count, burglary, a felony, One Count, petit larceny, a misdemeanor; One Count, battery, a misdemeanor.

Jeremiah Powell, 39, of Marlinton – One Count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, a felony; One Count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm who carries a concealed firearm, a felony; One Count, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor; One Count, possession of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, a misdemeanor.

Jeremy Self, 31, of Durbin – Three Counts, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony; One Count, sexual abuse by a custodian of a child, a felony.

Amanda Lockman, 45, of Slaty Fork – One Count, counterfeiting, a felony

An indictment is not proof of guilt. An individual is considered innocent until proven otherwise by a jury of their peers.