Grace Buchanan, age 79, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at White Sulphur Springs Family Care Center in White Sulphur Springs.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Pastor Danny Arbogast officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.Lantzfuneralhome.com