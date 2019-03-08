Williams River Road (Forest Route 86) on Monongahela National Forest is closed to motor vehicle traffic from Tea Creek Campground to one mile west of the White Oak Bridge due to continuing issues with flood damage. This section of the road is open only to non-motorized travel (foot, horseback and bicycles) to ensure public safety.

“We know how important this road is to local residents and Forest visitors,” Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran said. “We are doing all that we can to ensure public safety and provide as much public access as possible.”

Temporary repairs will be made on the Tea Creek to Three Forks section of the road in March. That portion of the road is expected to be open by April 1, weather-permitting. Tea Creek Campground is scheduled to open March 15.

The entire road could be open to through-traffic on or around June 1, after the anticipated installation of a temporary bridge at the White Oak crossing. Permanent repairs, managed by the Federal Highway Administration, may start as early as July 1 and will require additional closures.

Signs and safety information will be posted onsite as the work progresses. For details contact the Gauley Ranger District at 304-846-2695.