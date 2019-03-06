Michael Eugene Lester, age 64, of Marlinton, died Tuesday, February 26, 2018, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.

Born November 1, 1954, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Loman Calvin and Helen Louise Madison Lester.

Michael was a dry shed lumber stacker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Loman Lester, Jr.; and three sisters, Charlotte Lester, Linda Teter and Regina Lester.

He is survived by his wife, Gertrude Pritt Lester; two sons, Michael Gary Lester and Ethan Brent Shields, both of Marlinton; two brothers, Steve Lester and Greg Lester, both of Marlinton; and three sisters, Darlene Lester and Michelle Lester, both of Marlinton, and Norma Hughes, of Nettie.

Funeral service was held March 4 at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor David Merryman officiating. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.