Eva Gail Johnston Gum, age 80, of Green Bank passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Family will receive friends Sunday, February 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

Funeral service will be held Monday, February 11, 1 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow at the Arbovale Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com