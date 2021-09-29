<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/DSC_0380.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="450" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-83360" \/>\r\n\r\nThis beautiful specimen of monilophyte isn\u2019t just any fern. \r\n\r\nAnd the story of how it, and its twin, came to reside in the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau isn\u2019t just any story. \r\n\r\nIt wasn\u2019t easy for Sally Rose Ribeiro to part with the two ferns, as they were practically members of her family and had been since they were transplanted from Cranberry Glades in the late 1800s by her great uncle, Clawson McNeill. \r\n\r\nHe led an interesting life and had a distinguished career.\r\n\r\nBorn in 1865 at Swago in Buckeye, McNeill was the first person from Pocahontas County to go to West Virginia University.\r\n\r\nHe was one of the first lawyers in Marlinton, and he was president of the Pocahontas County Bar Association. \u00a0\r\n\r\nMcNeill was also an amateur botanist and would often collect samples of interesting flora from around the county. \r\n\r\nThese ferns are direct descendants of the original plants McNeill collected more than 100 years ago. \r\n\r\nWhen Ribeiro moved to Richmond, it didn\u2019t seem right to take the ferns away from their natural home, so she reluctantly left them behind to be faithfully tended to by her friend, Nancy Burks. \r\n\r\nBut when the beautiful Victorian home on 10th Avenue was recently sold \u201cto a very nice young couple from Florida,\u201d the ferns were in need of a new permanent home, and the CVB stepped up to provide one. \r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m so glad that the ferns will have another good home,\u201d Ribeiro said. \u201cThey\u2019re special because they are from the original plants that Uncle Clawson brought home all those years ago.\r\n\r\n\u201cAnd each has its own personality.\r\n\r\n\u201cI loved having them hanging on the porch; we always got a lot of compliments about them. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt was always my favorite thing in the summer \u2013 to sit on our porch, watch the kids playing in the yard and visit with everyone who\u2019d stop by \u2013 family, the mailman and the neighbors. \r\n\r\n\u201cThat\u2019s what those ferns signify to me \u2013 small town life, good friends and family gathered around and just visiting on front porches like ours.\u201d
