[caption id="attachment_83365" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Pres.-Poca.-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="853" class="size-full wp-image-83365" \/> Rev. Absalom<br \/>Sydenstricker \u2013 circa 1920[\/caption]\r\n\r\nRev. Absalom Andrew Sydenstricker, Presbyterian missionary to China and father of author Pearl S. Buck, was the subject of her work \u201cFighting Angel: Portrait of A Soul.\u201d Born August 13, 1852 in Greenbrier County, W.Va., he married Caroline Stulting in Pocahontas County in 1880. The log house, which was his childhood home near Ronceverte, was moved to the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace in Hillsboro, W.Va. He is seen here in his later years on the steps of his son\u2019s house in Lynchburg, Virginia. Rev. Sydenstricker died August 31, 1931 in Jiangxi, China, where he and his wife are buried. (Courtesy of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Leist, Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Collection, ID: PSB000203)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
