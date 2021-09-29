[caption id="attachment_83358" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Buckeye-Bend.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="331" class="size-full wp-image-83358" \/> Bibliophile Gerald Burnett opened Buckeye Bend Books 15 years ago and has thousands of books, magaines and knick-knacks from the past for sale to those who venture into the one-of-a-kind store. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\n\u201cI cannot live without books.\u201d ~ Thomas Jefferson\r\n\r\nAnyone who has traveled Rt. 219 through Buckeye has seen it \u2013\u00a0a large white building with a rust-colored roof and decorated with antique farm tools. Located between two of the many turns in the highway, Buckeye Bend Books is an escape into the world of books, magazines and knick-knacks of Gerald Burnett.\r\n\r\nBy the time Burnett bought the building in 2001, it already had quite a history. It first served as Buckeye School \u2013 sometimes referred to as Rush Run School. It opened in the 1880s and closed in 1960.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen it closed, Bea Gladwell and her husband bought the building,\u201d Burnett said. \u201cBea had been a teacher here, and she lived right around the corner.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey wanted the bell and the bell tower, so they took that off and put it in their yard.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Gladwells used the building as a community center \u2013 holding 4-H meetings and other activities there.\r\n\r\nThe building went through a couple more hands and had several rooms built onto it by the time Burnett purchased it. He spent five years fixing up the building and moving in his book collection, and, in 2006, Buckeye Bend Books was ready to open.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy daughter convinced me to go ahead and open up the bookstore,\u201d Burnett said. \u201cShe said I would never get it open if I didn\u2019t go ahead and do it.\u201d\r\n\r\nBurnett is originally from Virginia, where he was an elementary school teacher. He always had a dream to open a bookstore, but thought he would run his farm after retiring from the school system.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen I retired from teaching in 1998, I thought I was going to farm, but after three years of that, my arthritis wouldn\u2019t let me,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\nThe farm became his son\u2019s responsibility, and Burnett went on his search for another retirement project.\r\n\r\nBurnett bought a house in Buckeye 15 years ago and spends his time here in the county between April and October, when he has the bookstore open.\r\n\r\n\u201cI had always had the idea of having a bookstore,\u201d he said. \u201cI\u2019ve collected books all my life. It\u2019s in the course of collecting things, that you get lots of stuff you didn\u2019t plan to collect. You go to an auction and you want two books \u2013\u00a0and you end up buying two boxes to get two books.\u201d\r\n\r\nEvery corner of the store is filled with books, periodicals and collectible knick-knacks. For the true bibliophile, the store even has that old book smell that brings back memories of seeking out that specific book among the thousands stacked up in the school library.\r\n\r\nIt may seem like the books are just randomly piled and stacked among rows and rows of bookshelves full of books, but there is a method to the madness. To the right of the entrance is the fiction and humor section. To the left, a collection of more than 3,000 cookbooks.\r\n\r\nUp the stairs to the original entrance of the school \u2013\u00a0on either side is the West Virginia history section.\r\n\r\nIf there is a subject worthy of a book, there is a section for it at Buckeye Bend Books.\r\n\r\n\u201cI have a lot of very unusual books,\u201d Burnett said. \u201cLots of old stuff and very peculiar subjects. I\u2019ve got philosophy, religion. I\u2019ve got a tremendous number of outdoor books. I\u2019ve got history. A lot of collectible, older literature stuff. I have a children\u2019s room with lots of books.\u201d\r\n\r\nBurnett also has several books signed by the authors. One case in particular, the author \u2013\u00a0Stephen Coonts \u2013\u00a0came to the bookstore, then sent signed copies of his book to Burnett to add to his collection.\u00a0\r\n\r\nBurnett has had a love of books his whole life and when there aren\u2019t any customers in the store, he can often be found reading in a comfortable chair near his desk.\r\n\r\n\u201cI had books all my life,\u201d he said. \u201cMy daughter gave me a plaque one time with a [Thomas] Jefferson quote \u2013 \u2018I cannot live without books.\u2019 I enjoy books, and I really love the whole publishing thing. I\u2019ve got a lot of different interests, too.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere are certain authors I like,\u201d he continued. \u201cI really like history \u2013 especially colonial \u2013 the period when West Virginia was still Virginia. I tell people that if they don\u2019t know Virginia history, then they don\u2019t know most of West Virginia history. West Virginia has only been West Virginia for a short time. It had three hundred years of being Virginia.\u201d\r\n\r\nHistory is very important to Burnett, and he enjoys sharing the history of the building itself, regaling visitors with its history as a school and the famous alumna who not only attended school there, but taught, as well.\r\n\r\n\u201cLouise McNeill \u2013\u00a0she went to school here, and she taught school here,\u201d Burnett said. \u201cShe was only fifteen. Her parents wouldn\u2019t let her go to college, so she taught school here for two years before she went to college.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe book she wrote, \u2018Milkweed Ladies,\u2019 there\u2019s about one or two chapters about the school,\u201d he continued. \u201cBuckeye was a pretty big deal back then.\u201d\r\n\r\nLouise McNeill Pease went on to become a professor of history and English at West Virginia University and was named West Virginia\u2019s poet laureate in 1979 by Governor Jay Rockefeller.\r\n\r\nThe history of the building is evident to visitors as they enter and see original chalkboards and desks among the bookshelves and hundreds of books.\r\n\r\nAlong with the vast book collection, there\u2019s also a variety of historical periodicals including Life, The Saturday Evening Post and Time.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThose interested in shopping at Buckeye Bend Books may do so between April and October, Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. \r\n\r\nIt\u2019s best to set aside an afternoon \u2013 this is not a quick trip to the store.\r\n
