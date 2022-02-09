[caption id="attachment_85389" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Math.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="326" class="size-full wp-image-85389" \/> Students at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School eagerly wait their turn to answer the question, \u201cwhat do you think of math?\u201d during the first county Math Night, hosted by Green Bank Observatory STEM\u2008educator Sophie Saint Georges, center. The students all agree that they like math and enjoy trying new ways to solve problems. The event was a way for students and parents to work together to change their mindset about math and become math people. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nLast Thursday, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School hos-ted the county\u2019s first Math Night event, a collaboration between the Green Bank Observatory and the school system, to strengthen the math skills of both students and parents.\r\n\r\nGBO STEM educator Sophie Saint Georges trained with the West Virginia After School Network to bring Math Night to Pocahontas County. She explained that the goal of the program is to show students that they can all be math people, they just need to get in the mindset that math is a strength for them.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe wanted to teach all children and their families that math is something for everybody,\u201d she said. \u201cThe way that we\u2019re teaching math now is to try different methods and different approaches and to keep trying until the right answer is obtained \u2013\u00a0not to follow a strict set of rules that should get you the right answer every time.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you don\u2019t understand the rule, that\u2019s never going to make sense,\u201d she added. \u201cSo we really want these kids and families to make math make sense to them.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe program began with Saint Georges addressing the students \u2013 first through third graders \u2013 and their families. She explained that it is important to have a positive mindset when working with math and try not to discourage yourself if you are having an issue with a problem.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe want to confront this idea of who\u2019s good at math,\u201d she said. \u201cWe want to get away from that and say all of you are good at math. Some of you are going to try different ways to be good at math. That\u2019s all really about our attitude. That\u2019s what we call a growth mindset. If I say, \u2018I\u2019m not good at this, yet,\u2019 that, to me, is expressing a growth mindset.\r\n\r\n\u201cOur attitudes matter,\u201d she continued. \u201cIf we go into anything in life thinking, \u2018I\u2019m not going to be good at this,\u2019 then it\u2019s not going to work out so great for us. But if we go into life thinking, \u2018I might not be good the first time, but I will get there,\u2019 that\u2019s really a lot of what we want to see.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe students shared their enthusiasm with learning math and went through several examples of a growth mindset with Saint Georges.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s been shown that if you do well in math now, you\u2019re going to do well in math your whole life because you\u2019re learning really important skills right now,\u201d she told the students. It\u2019s shown that kids who are successful in math in elementary school through high school, through college, are really paid more because their jobs might be more important or more difficult.\u201d\r\n\r\nPocahontas County Schools math coach Joanna Burt-Kinderman echoed that sentiment, saying the county has by grown leaps and bounds in mathematics, and the students have shown they are math people.\r\n\r\n\u201cI want to tell you this because I\u2019m super proud of it,\u201d she said. \r\n\r\n\u201cBefore COVID, Pocahontas County was in the top four high schools for math in the entire state. And our scores are just as good as Massachusetts. I don\u2019t say that lightly because guess what \u2013\u00a0we don\u2019t pick the kids we test. We don\u2019t only compete against Single A schools. We\u2019re talking about against every high school in the whole state. We\u2019re amongst the best and we will be number one.\r\n\r\n\u201cThese folks are going to do it,\u201d she said, gesturing to the students.\r\n\r\nBurt-Kinderman shared her gratitude with the GBO and the parents who were in attendance for participating in the program to help the students have success in math.\r\n\r\n\u201cI want to give big thanks to Green Bank Observatory for being such beautiful partners to us,\u201d she said. \u201cEvery single time you guys are here, our kids and teachers are happier and when we\u2019re happier, we learn more.\r\n\r\n\u201cThank you for being here,\u201d she added, addressing the parents. \u201cThere\u2019s a real thought sometimes that parents don\u2019t want to get involved in the academic part of school and only show up for sports and you guys are proving that that\u2019s not true. We can\u2019t do it without you, so thank you so much for being here and please be learners and have this growth mindset with us.\u201d\r\n\r\nBurt-Kinderman added that she is organizing a Pocahontas County Schools math Facebook page and welcomed everyone to join it to stay connected virtually. She said she would like to keep the lines of communication open and said, sometimes, online is the easiest way to keep the conversation going.\r\n\r\nAfter introductions to the program, the students and parents were divided into three groups and were sent to classrooms to participate in math games.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe whole night is really focused around different activity stations,\u201d Saint Georges said. \u201cThese are different games that the families are going to be playing together that are oriented around dice and adding numbers, as well as number sequences. The goal is really to play these games that are also inspiring techniques and seeing that people think about math differently and are going to be doing the adding differently from one person to another.\u201d\r\n\r\nSaint Georges said she hopes to introduce the program at the other elementary schools in the county and plans to work with fourth through sixth graders in the spring with another Math Night.\r\n\r\n\u201cThere\u2019s different games and activities for families to do based on age range, so some of the future events that we can look forward to are making change and looking at a budget and ordering off a menu with the budget you have,\u201d she said. \u201cThere\u2019s an activity for measurements, as well, which a lot of people don\u2019t think about as math, but we do it all the time when we\u2019re woodworking or even moving a piece of furniture.\u201d\r\n\r\nMeasurement can be a difficult part of math to visualize and Saint Georges said this is a perfect example of how each individual will approach the problem differently. As a rock climber, she uses her knowledge in cliff heights to help her visualize measurements.\r\n\r\n\u201cI can picture what a forty-foot cliff looks like, even if it\u2019s harder for me to picture what forty-feet away might be,\u201d she said. \u201cSo, what I do in my mind is literally take a forty-foot cliff and lay it down and see if I think that\u2019s about the right distance.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s that practice \u2013\u00a0using what I have experience with \u2013 that\u2019s what makes sense for my brain,\u201d she continued. \u201cIf you drive in a car a lot, you might start thinking about distances like, \u2018could I fit my car in this parallel parking space\u2019 or something like that.\u201d\r\n\r\nSaint Georges does not know the exact dates for upcoming Math Night events, but will share them with the schools to ensure students and parents will attend.\r\n
