<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/OBIT.-Judith-Simmons-Pic-1.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="298" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85391" \/>\r\n\r\nJudith \u201cJudi\u201d Ann Simmons, 75, of Bartow, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at St Joseph Hospital in Buckhannon. \r\n\r\nBorn February 7, 1947, in Clarksburg, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Betty Patterson Palmer. \r\n\r\nJudi was a florist for many years.\r\n\r\nShe was preceded in death by two infant children.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her husband, John R. Simmons; two sisters, Penny Barker, and Jackie Palmer, both of Clarksburg; one niece; and two nephews.\r\n\r\nPer Judi\u2019s wishes, the body was cremated.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be held at a later date. \r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com
