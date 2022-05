Geraldine “Gerry” Parker Morrison, 87, of Buckeye, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the large pavilion at Stillwell Park in Marlinton.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to countless others. She helped so many as a Registered Nurse, and she wrote poetry and the “I Remember” column for The Pocahontas Times.

Let’s remember our friend and her life well lived.