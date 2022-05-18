Another WV City fact – Weirton is the only city in the United States that extends from one state border to another.

By the time you read this, the hanging flower baskets should be up again on Main Street.

The Town has scheduled the first interview for the VISTA position of Recreation Economy Coordinator (REC).

In advance of actual Marlinton Wetlands Project work, the Lens Creek Studios has completed a wetlands sign. Plans are to have the sign installed in the near future in the proximity of the Restored Water Tank.

In addition there has been lots of local volunteer activity including SHARC Committee Meeting and trails talk, Pioneer Days Committee members are meeting regularly at the CVB in Marlinton, and Mon-Forest Towns has been working on a business plan. All will benefit Pocahontas County.

Also, a shout-out to Laura Young for assisting with a grant application to benefit Discovery Junction, and a late “Thank You” to Brenda Cochran and her team for pulling off the 35th Annual Great Greenbrier River Race.