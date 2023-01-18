Gerald Hampton Burnett, 79, of Ruckersville, Virginia, gave up his mortal life Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Born October 20, 1943, at Advance Mills, Albemarle County, Virginia, he was a son of the late Aubrey Hampton Burnett, Jr. and Florence Cornelia Deane.

A graduate of Albemarle High School (1962) and The College of William and Mary (1968), he also attended Hampton University and the University of Virginia.

He was a caring father, a self-sufficient farmer, an advocate of freedom, equality and literacy, and a contributor as a teacher in Albemarle County, a school board member in Greene County, a member of Spring Hill Baptist Church, and a founding member of the Greene County Historical Society.

After retirement he indulged his lifelong love of books through his bookstore, Buckeye Bend Books, in Buckeye.

He is survived by his devoted son, Thomas Burnett; daughters, Jennifer Woodward (Petey) and Susan Holtzman (David); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside funeral service was held Monday, January 16, 2023, at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Ruckersville, Virginia.

Preddy Funeral Home in Madison was in charge of arrangements.