M. Louise Gillispie, age 82, of Princess Anne, Maryland, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2018, at her home.

Born November 27, 1935, in Wilbar, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Clesia Ashley Parsons.

Louise loved gardening, planting flowers and being with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenton W. Gillispie, in 2002; brother, Isaac Parsons; and sister, Zora Nance.

She is survived by her only child, Lois Ann Collins, and husband, Tony, of Princess Anne, Maryland; grandchildren, Kelly Louise Green, and husband, Jimmy, and Andrew William Collins, and wife, Christy; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Green, Ashley Green and Darrien Green, Michael Collins, Abby Collins, Alyssa Collins and Ellie Collins; brothers, Clifford Parsons and David Parsons; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Coco.

Funeral service was held January 22 at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne, Maryland. She was interred beside her husband in Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

