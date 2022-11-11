George A. “Chick” Rao, almost 86 years of age, of Beverly, formerly of New Jersey, departed this life Wednesday afternoon, November 9, 2022, at Valentine Personal Care Home at Elkins following a brief illness.

The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Elkins from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2020

The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Saint Brendan Catholic Church with The Rev. Father Jim O’Connor and the Rev. Mr. Raymond G. Godwin as Presiders.

Interment will follow at the Saint Brendan Cemetery in Elkins.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at lohrbarbfuneralhome.com