Beverly Ann Nottingham, 82, of Dunmore, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Graveside service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Dunmore Cemetery with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

Family and friends may gather at the cemetery a half hour prior to the service at the graveside on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.

