Richard Andrew Tawney, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Buckeye, unexpectedly departed this life Monday, November 7, 2022.

Funeral service will be held Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Rev. Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to Lantz Funeral home to offset funeral costs.

