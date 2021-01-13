George Everett Heffner, 95, peacefully passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021.

Born May 31, 1925, at Watoga, he was a son of the late Lanty and Jewel Hefner.

As a child, George lived through the Great Depression, attending school in Hillsboro and working on the family farm.

On August 7, 1942, at the age of 18, he enlisted with the US Coast Guard and served as a Seaman First Class until his honorable discharge on April 19, 1946. He was WWII veteran and we are grateful for his service.

Following the war, George attended school in Louis-ville, Kentucky, majoring in electrical engineering. He moved to Akron, Ohio, and began work at Goodyear.

He married Frances Speelman on November 29, 1952, and they had three children, Debra, Gale and George I.

In 1963, he moved his family to Maryland where he had a new position with a government contracting company. During his 25 years there, he helped design the Polaris missile and was also involved with the cruise missile.

After leaving the corporate world, he ran a successful remodeling business.

In 1976, he married Rebecca Miller, and they had one son, Richard. They eventually left Maryland and moved to Virginia, where he had another remodeling business.

When his mother became unable to live alone, George returned to Hillsboro and took over the farm and lived there until he was 88. He then returned to Virginia and lived with his son, Richard.

George enjoyed refurbishing old cars, fishing, hunting, golf and writing and receiving letters from family and friends up until the time of his passing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Hefner; his wife, Frances Marsh; and his wife, Rebecca Heffner.

He is survived by his children, Debra Harrell, Gale Cowles, George Heffner, II and Richard Heffner; grandchildren, Adam Hudson, Nichole Hudson, Jeremy Heffner, Justin Heffner and Ben Adams, eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

His remains will be cremated and a burial service will be held in Hillsboro at a later time.