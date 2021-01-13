World War II portrait of Norma Mae Kellison, of Huntersville, and her husband, Robert (Mike) Mikesell, in their military uniforms. The photograph was taken in January 1946 in Philadelphia by Emil Rhodes. The Mikesells returned to Marlinton after the war and both worked at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

(Courtesy of Helena Gondry, ID: PHP001480)

Access the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.