Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am writing to bring up a question about equality under justice in America.

Once, a wild, angry, whipped-up mob of Arabs overwhelmed the insufficiently guarded U.S. Embassy in Benghazi, Libya, and four died. The U.S. House and Senate did separate multi-year investigations and held many heated hearings to find out what the Secretary of State knew and when she knew it.

Now, it is nearly 20 years later. A wild, angry, whipped-up mob has overwhelmed the insufficiently guarded U.S. Capitol Building and five died. Something indescribable cracked along with the broken windows and doors in that invasion. Something important. Lost forever.

Many of us ask, when will the hearings commence?

Anything less than a thorough investigation will be a blight on our beloved country.

Agnes Doyle

Marlinton