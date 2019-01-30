Wanda Jean Dilley Vandevander, age 72, died Monday, January 14, 2019, at Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton, North Carolina.

Born July 4, 1946, in Marlinton, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Ruth Withrow Dilley.

Wanda spent many years working as a registered nurse and loved her work. She especially enjoyed being a hospice nurse in her later career, and was gifted at comforting both the patients and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Ronnie Dilley.

She is survived by two daughters, Terri Jannette, and husband, Frank, of Manteo, North Carolina, and Cindy Poliachik, and husband, Paul, of Holly Springs, North Carolina; grandchildren, Whitney Wilfong, Tyler Wilfong, Sam Poliachik and George Poliachik; and many beloved nieces and nephews, family members and friends.

Wanda is remembered for her tremendous capacity to love, something felt deeply by her patients and loved ones.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org; Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org; or Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org