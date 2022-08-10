Gaynell Wagner Curry, age 92, former resident of Marlinton, peacefully passed into eternal life Thursday morning, March 26, 2020, at The Brier in Ronceverte.

Born January 5, 1928, at Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Clyde J. and Blanche Roberts Wagner.

Gaynell was raised by her father, Clyde, stepmother, Edna, and grandparents, George and Sarah Alice Wagner.

On September 26, 1948, she married Wilbur O. Curry who preceded her in death October 6, 2011.

Gaynell was a loving, beautiful, devoted mother and wife. She was a Christian and member of Marlinton United Methodist Church where, as a young girl, she was a member of the choir and in later years was active in the women’s church groups. She was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lois Jean Wagner; and two brothers, Edward and Burton Wagner.

She is survived by son, Greg Curry, of Charleston; daughter, Sheila Kaplan (Bud), of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, June Wagner, of Marlinton, Katherine Wagner, of Westerville, Ohio, and Carolyn Robinson (Carl), of Glen Allen, Virginia; brother-in-law, Earl (Butch) Curry (Caroline), of Leesburg, Virginia; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Gaynell spent her last years at The Brier and the family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff, who so lovingly cared for her.

A private Graveside Service was held March 30, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery, with the Rev. Joe Geiger officiating.

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Marlinton United Methodist Church with a meet and greet at 1:30 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Butch Michael.

A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.

Friends and family are welcome to attend.