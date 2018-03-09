The USDA Forest Service has issued a closure order for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Project right-of- way and access roads on National Forest System lands in Pocahontas County, on the Marlinton Ranger District. The closure order is in place due to public safety hazards associated with constructing the ACP Project.



The order prohibits going into or to be upon National Forest System lands within 200 feet of the centerline of the pipeline right-of-way. The order also prohibits non-motorized and motorized use of the following roads due to hazards associated with the ACP Project during construction and when closed by a sign, gate or barricade:



Allegheny Road (Forest Road 55) from its junction with State Route 84 north to the pipeline centerline (2.8 miles)

Upper Shock Run Road (FR 1017) from the pipeline centerline north 200 feet

Buzzard Ridge Road (FR 1026) from where the road crosses onto NFS land (near US 219) north and east to where the road exits NFS land (4.2 miles)

Sugar Camp Road (FR 1012) from where the road crosses onto NFS land (near SR 92) north to the pipeline centerline (1.78 miles)



The Order is in effect for 120 days, unless terminated earlier by the Authorized Officer.

Maps and other details are available at: www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mnf/notices/?cid=FSEPRD573462



The pipeline route traverses 604 miles to deliver natural gas from the Appalachian Basin to markets in the mid-Atlantic region of Virginia and North Carolina. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline, LLC, is authorized to construct and operate on 21 miles of the pipeline on NFS lands, 5.1 miles of which are located on the Monongahela National Forest.



More information on the ACP Project on National Forest System lands can be viewed at www.fs.usda.gov/gwj/.

