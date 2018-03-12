Kennith Howard Mullens, age 89, of Williams River Road, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Summersville Regional Hospital.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 13, 1 p.m. at Whites Chapel United Methodist Church on Handley Road with Pastor Sam Felton officiating. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton Fire and Rescue, 709 2nd Ave, Marlinton, WV 24954.

