[caption id="attachment_84836" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Dorothy.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="426" class="size-full wp-image-84836" \/> Dorothy Shinaberry, shown here at her church in Alvon, will celebrate two big milestones in 2022. She will turn 95 years old in May and, in July, her business, Paradise Campground, will celebrate its 50th season of operation. Photo courtesy of Shirley Lynch[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nDorothy Shinaberry, who will celebrate her 95th birthday in May, now calls the small town of Alvon, outside of White Sulphur Springs, home. When she was growing up, the third house on the first row of company housing in Cass was her home.\r\n\r\nDorothy was the middle of three daughters born in Cass to Robert and Bertha Mick. Robert worked as an edgerman at the sawmill and the three girls \u2013 Dorothy, Joyce and Gladys\u00a0\u2013 enjoyed life in the logging town.\r\n\r\nLiving on the only paved street in town, Dorothy remembers a childhood of exploring the wares at the Company Store and dancing with friends at the local restaurant.\r\n\r\n\u201cLike I said, that was the only cement street in town and so everybody that had roller skates \u2013 and got a broken arm \u2013 they got it on my street,\u201d she said. \u201cYou could skate the boardwalk, but it had cracks, you know. It wasn\u2019t like cement.\r\n\r\n\u201cTo grow up in the town of Cass was wonderful,\u201d she continued. \u201cWe had a lot of people there. Of course, the Company Store was the highlight place of town. We had one restaurant there called the Greasy Spoon, and that\u2019s where the teenagers \u2013\u00a0young people \u2013\u00a0hung out because we had a place to dance. On Saturday night, you would almost have to buy a place to get in there because they just had two booths and the counter with stools. That was the gathering place on Saturday night.\u201d\r\n\r\nOn Sundays, the young people would walk on the railroad tracks, knowing there wouldn\u2019t be a train coming into town.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWe made our own entertainment in Cass,\u201d Dorothy said. \u201cThat was a good part. We could walk up the tracks when the mill wasn\u2019t operating. That was a Sunday afternoon, to walk on the railroad tracks because there was no danger of a train.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe had our swimming hole there where the track ran along the river,\u201d she added. \u201cWe didn\u2019t have too much rough stuff at Cass. It was like a country town.\u201d\r\n\r\nOn the days the train did run, the kids would sometimes take rides to visit family in Greenbrier County. The train transported passengers, in addition to delivering mail and packages to the towns in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was a passenger train that ran from Ronceverte to Durbin every day,\u201d Dorothy said. \u201cIt carried the mail up to the depot in Cass and the post office picked it up at the depot. At that time, if you lived close to the railroad track and you wanted to go to Cass or Durbin, when the train came up the track, you came out and flagged it and it stopped and picked you up.\r\n\r\n\u201cI rode the train a number of times from Cass down to Anthony,\u201d she continued. \u201cYou could get off in what I called downtown Anthony, and my cousin would pick me up when I was just a little girl. Mother would put me on the train and I was safe to ride \u2013 I guess I would ride for an hour and a half, two hours \u2013 down to Anthony.\u201d\r\n\r\nDorothy and her sisters attended Cass school and all graduated from Green Bank High School. Dorothy met her future husband, John Shinaberry, in school and at Cass United Methodist Church where they both attended. John was the age of her older sister, Gladys.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe couple married in 1951 and settled in White Sulphur Springs.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cHe was a Great Lakes engineer on the oil freighters,\u201d Dorothy explained. \u201cHe worked there about thirty years on the water. He was gone nine months out of the year. We bought [a house] in White Sulphur. He was off during the winter because the lakes freeze. He went from Lake Erie all the way up to Lake Superior. He never went on Lake Ontario, but he did the other four lakes.\u201d\r\n\r\nJohn served in World War II for three years, then returned to his job on the lakes until he retired at age 50.\r\n\r\nThe Shinaberrys never had children, but they did have two beloved dogs who were strays looking for a home.\r\n\r\n\u201cOne came here to where I\u2019m living now and was just a pup,\u201d Dorothy said. \u201cThey had to have dropped it in the yard. I said, \u2018what are you \u2013 trouble?\u2019 and, of course, the name Trouble stuck.\u201d\r\n\r\nTrouble was a good girl who could tell Dorothy when she got phone calls or had messages on the answering machine. When Dorothy returned home from town, she would ask Trouble if she got any calls. Trouble would bark to signify yes. Then Dorothy would list names and Trouble would bark when she got to the name of the person who called.\r\n\r\nThe second stray came to the couple at their camp, Paradise Campground.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAfter John retired from the lakes, they weren\u2019t quite ready to be an old retired couple, so instead, they bought a parcel of land and turned it into a campground.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe opened in 1972, July 1,\u201d Dorothy said. \u201cWith thirty-eight sites. Then we added more. We have sixty-three now. We added through the years. It will be fifty years for my campground.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe wanted to do something, but didn\u2019t know what,\u201d she explained. \u201cThis land was for sale and we bought it, just for an investment. We called around and looked at different campgrounds and we thought that would be good to do.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe campground has yearly and daily rentals for individuals with RVs and campers.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe had people to rent as soon as we opened almost,\u201d Dorothy said. \u201cWe\u2019re only nine miles out from White Sulphur. It\u2019s only a mile from our camp to Blue Bend State Park, so there was a lot of traffic on what they called the Big Draft Road.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe camp has water and electric for the campers, as well as a bathhouse. The renters who leave their RVs or campers year round show up in the spring soon after the water is turned back on in the spring. \r\n\r\nWhen they first opened the camp, the Shinaberrys also had a store that served as a one-stop shop for visitors.\r\n\r\n\u201cI had the first \u2018Walmart\u2019 in Alvon,\u201d Dorothy said, laughing. \u201cI had all fishing equipment, from poles up. I had live bait. The kids would bring our worms to us every weekend. We would separate them into cups of a dozen or two dozen and we sold bait like you wouldn\u2019t believe.\r\n\r\n\u201cI had a line of groceries,\u201d she added. \u201cYou could buy almost anything at my store that you could buy in town. We had anything people would ask for.\u201d\r\n\r\nAfter John passed away in 2007, Dorothy closed the store because she couldn\u2019t run the camp and the store on her own.\r\n\r\nShe continues to operate the campground with the help of friends who she lovingly calls \u201cmy boys.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cThey go to church with me,\u201d she said. \u201cThey said as long as I could get to camp, they could get to camp. I call them my boys, but they\u2019re retired. They are in their sixties and seventies.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI told them they don\u2019t have anything to do, but fight with their wives, so they could help me,\u201d she added, laughing.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey\u2019re a lot of beautiful men here, because all I have to do is pick up the phone and they\u2019re at my door.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe soon to be 95-year-old continues to care for her campground and lives close by in the home and on the farm where her mother was raised. \r\n\r\n\u201cShe was born on this land in 1900, and she passed away at the age of ninety-five,\u201d Dorothy said.\r\n\r\nDorothy\u2019s sister, Joyce, lived with their mother and passed away three years after her. Then Gladys moved into the house and after she passed away, Dorothy moved in.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt\u2019s always been mother\u2019s house,\u201d she said. \u201cI\u2019m happy they saved the farm. I guess it will always be mother\u2019s house. Everybody calls it mother\u2019s house because that\u2019s what I call it.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn the nearly 50 years of operating Paradise Campground, Dorothy has seen a lot of people come and go, and has welcomed generation after generation of the same families back each spring.\r\n\r\n\u201cI have campers here now that we\u2019ve had since we opened,\u201d she said. \u201cI have children now of couples that came when we first opened, and I have grandchildren that are here now from the young couples when we first opened.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy campers said I chose the right name,\u201d she added. \u201cIt really is paradise.\u201d
