On January 6, 2022, Gaye E. Shields, 94, was released from her earthly bonds to be welcomed by her heavenly father.\r\n\r\nOn March 4, 2022, which would have been her 95<sup>th<\/sup> birthday, we will have a memorial service at Alexander Memorial Presbyterian Church in Stony Bottom, followed by a celebration of her life at the Cass Community Building.\r\n\r\nAlthough she loved flowers, she loved her library more. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Green Bank Library, 5683 Potomac Highlands Trail, Green Bank, WV 24944.
