[caption id="attachment_84835" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/1.BishopSimms.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="482" class="size-full wp-image-84835" \/> Bishop Fred T. Simms, Keynote Speaker for Lewisburg\u2019s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration Video 2022.<br \/>[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThe current winter COVID-19 surge in Greenbrier County has resulted in the cancelation of the traditional Martin Luther King, Jr. Day march, community lunch and program at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church. Instead, a Lewisburg\u2019s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration video is being made for YouTube distribution for Monday, January 17. \r\n\r\nSearch for the title: \r\n\r\nLewisburg MLK 2022.\r\n\r\nThe video will begin with a welcome and introduction by Pastor Kathie Holland, of the New Vision Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs. She has served on the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration Committee, and is one of its most eloquent supporters. \r\n\r\nNevaeh Traynham will sing \u201cLift Every Voice and Sing,\u201d the customary opening music for this event. Lewisburg\u2019s Mayor Beverly White will deliver her stirring proclamation of the city\u2019s Martin Luther King, Jr. Week for 2022. Before the keynote speaker\u2019s address, Chris Winston will sing as he did in the celebration video last year. \r\n\r\nThe keynote speaker is Bishop Fred T. Simms, who is the Senior Pastor and founder of the Heart of God Ministries in Beckley which has a 41-member ministerial staff and 32 auxiliary ministries. He is a renowned preacher, orator, author and community leader. He has received a great many awards for his community service by the City of Beckley, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission of West Virginia, the YMCA and Mountain State University. His address in the video will provide inspiration in keeping with the words of Dr. King selected to embody the theme of this year\u2019s celebration: \u201cThe ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.\u201d
