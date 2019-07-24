Friends of Frosty turned out in droves Saturday for a fundraising Poker Run. Registration for the 118 motorcyclists took place at the Marlinton Motor Inn beginning at 9 a.m.

The riders headed out on a 125-mile course that took them to the top of Elk Mountain, across the Highland Scenic Highway, down Rt. 39 to Rt. 219 at Mill Point, then south to Caldwell, on to Rt. 92 at White Sulphur Springs circling back to the Motor Inn. Cards were drawn at four locations. The above photo shows just a few of the bikes at the stop in Caldwell.

The event continued at the Motor Inn throughout the day and evening with drawings for numerous door prizes, and culminated with music by the Just Say No Band.

A host of volunteers joined together to coordinate this successful event, the results of which will be used to help defray medical, travel and medical equipment costs for their friend, Frosty McNabb. Photo courtesy of Sam Felton