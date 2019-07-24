Dear Editor;

No matter where you are, night or day, during the week or weekend, when the American flag passes by you stand at attention and put your hand over your heart.

Last weekend, I attended the Pioneer Days parade in Marlinton. When the parade started and our county honor guard marched down the street, proudly carrying the stars and stripes, many of our residents and visitors remained seated like it was no big deal.

It is a big deal.

We stand for the flag out of respect for those who have fought and died to allow us the rights and freedoms we have today.

We stand for the flag because without those brave men and women we’d likely be living under completely different circumstances.

We stand for the flag to show our resolve and commitment to our way of life.

Each time I see the flag pass by, I stand a little taller, feel a little prouder and remember we live in the greatest nation in the world because of those that fought and died for that flag.

George Murphy

Green Bank