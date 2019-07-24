Thursday, July 24, 1969

Our Men in Service

Dak To, Vietnam – The enemy ambush was well planned but it didn’t work. Army Specialist Four Danny A. Sheets, of Green Bank, and his comrades got there too fast.

Spec. 4 Sheets, 20, son of Mr. and Mrs. Orville W. Sheets, of Green Bank, is a mechanic assigned with Headquarters Company, 299th Engineer Battalion of the 937th Engineer Group.

The incident occurred recently near Dak To, Vietnam, when a mine- sweeping team from the battalion base camp was cut off and pinned down by a strong force of the North Vietnamese Army. A call went out to the base headquarters for assistance.

The engineers – clerks, mechanics, carpenters and truck drivers – grabbed their weapons and became combat infantrymen. Within 20 minutes after the communists had sprung their trap, they were at the scene of battle.

After a sharp fire fight, lasting more than an hour, the hostile troops had enough. They broke contact and fled to the hills. Later, a sweep of the area indicated the aggressors had paid heavily for their ambush attempt.

– – –

U. S. Army, Vietnam – Army Sergeant Michael D. Coleman, 25, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman D. Coleman, of Green Bank, was named an honor graduate of the America Division Combat Leaders School and promoted to his present rank June 17 in Vietnam.

During the training, he received instruction in mine and booby trap detection, tunnel reconnaissance and demolition. Emphasis was placed on the recognition of the enemy and his characteristics.

Fishing

Charles H. Sharp writes from Logan, Utah, that two of his children have inherited a little skill from their grandfather. On the fourth of July, Anota, age 12, caught three nice rainbows and Charles II, age 10, caught two rainbows. Their grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Sharp.

From the Top of Cranberry

Directly in front of the Cranberry Mountain Visitor Center stretches the first completed section of the Highland Scenic Highway. When finished, this road will be comparable to the breathtaking Skyline Drive.

At present, the highway extends only eleven miles. The first few miles climb toward Black Mountain and reveal a panoramic view of the village of Hillsboro, nestled in the Greenbrier River Valley. Beyond this the highway curves upward through a beautiful hardwood forest of maple, birches and black cherry until it reaches the top of Black Mountain. The road then follows the ridge along the mountaintop which reaches an elevation of 4,600 feet. The overlooks in this area provide spectacular views of the Williams River Valley. This portion of the highway meanders through high altitude spruce stands, similar to those found on Bald Knob and Spruce Knob. The incessant winds at the mountain’s summit provide a cool retreat from our hot summer days. It is interesting to note the effect the unceasing winds have on the trees of this area. Nearly all the spruces on the mountain top are natural weather vanes, having branches only on their eastern sides.

On overcast days, the clouds rest on top of Black Mountain. Driving at these times becomes rather hazardous, yet it is intriguing to glide through the mist and feel as though the sky is within reach…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John B. White, of Cass, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Lambert, of Durbin, a daughter, named Kimberly Marie.

DEATHS

Mrs. Mattie Stewart Gary, 74, of Boston, Massachusetts, formerly of Marlinton. Burial in Huntersville.

Miss Betty Lee Williams, 39, formerly of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Hevener and Icie Sharp Dilley, and adopted daughter of Mrs. Gertrude Sharp Williams, of Marlinton, and the late B. B. Williams, who raised her from infancy. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Marie Burner, 67, of Frank; burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Ernest B. Dilley, 78, of Dunmore, a son of the late Amos Jr. and Minnie Dilley. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Grace Beard Irvine, 82, of Huntington, formerly of Hillsboro, a daughter of the late Jacob Henry Moffett and Nannie Crouch Beard. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Carl Emory Cosner, 51, of Cass; burial in the Bethel Cemetery near Durbin.

Mrs. Mildred Callison Willis, 50, of Roanoke Virginia, born in Pocahontas County, a daughter of Mrs. Anna Callison, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and the late Charles E. Callison. Burial in the Rosewood Cemetery.