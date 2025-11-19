Freddy Small, 73, of Marlinton, passed away Monday, November 10, 2025, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born May 9, 1952, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Ernestine Pritt Small.

Freddy was a Christian by faith, worked as a ward clerk at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. She was a great mother, and a caring person to all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Jannie Witlow, Katherine Sheets, Margaret Sue Barlow and Tinnie Cordez.

Freddy is survived by her son, Martin Sharp, Jr., of Marlinton; her twin sister, Fran Cook, of Summersville; and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, the body will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

