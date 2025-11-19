Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

Each year on the 11th day of November, the nation reflects on, remembers and honors the servicemen and women who put their lives on the line to ensure that the United States of America is and always will be free.

For the past 13 years, the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps has hosted a Veterans Day celebration where veterans and their families and friends gather for a meal and celebrate the achievements of the branches of the military, as well as the veterans who answered the call.

It is common for Honor Corps commander Rick Wooddell to share an address from the Department of Defense or a message from one of the military branches, but this year, Wooddell focused on the rich history of three branches that celebrated 250 years of service this year.

The first military branch was founded on June 14, 1775, called the Continental Army. Its motto was “This We’ll Defend.” From 1775 to 1783, the Continental Army, excluding militias, had 17,000 soldiers.

By 1945, there were 8.3 million. The Army now boasts 450,000 active members: 328,000 in the guard and 176,000 in reserve.

“Key themes in this year’s message from the Army Chief of Staff include honor and respect, recognizing the courage, commitment and dedication of veterans who have defended the nation’s freedoms,” Wooddell said. “Commitment to support – reaffirming the Army’s dedication to ensuring veterans and their families the resources and benefits they deserve.

The Army message also included highlighting the commitment to supporting soldiers – not just during their active duty – but also after they separate from service; and expressing profound gratitude to the families who have served and sacrificed alongside service members.

Back to 1775, several months after the Continental Army was formed, the Continental Navy was founded on October 13. Its motto is Semper Fortis – “Always Courageous” – and it follows the key values of honor, courage and commitment.

“It was a small force, reaching a peak of only about thirty-one commissioned vessels in 1777 in the Revolutionary War,” Wooddell said. “By the war’s end, the Navy was largely sold off and disbanded.”

During World War II, the Navy had 3.4 million personnel and ships from 790 to more than 6,700. In the late 1980s, President Ronald Reagan’s 600 Shop Navy proposal reached 594. Post Cold War, it was down to 274 ships.

Now, there are 330,000 active and 58,000 in reserve.

“This year’s message from the Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations includes gratitude and honor, a core theme is expressing deep gratitude for the selfless service, courage and sacrifice of all who have worn the uniform,” Wooddell said. “They highlight the enduring legacy of service, from historical conflicts to the present day, and the importance of passing on this tradition to new generations.”

The final branch to form in 1775 was the Continental Marines, on November 10. It was formed to fight on land and sea, with the motto of “Semper Fidelis – Always Faithful.”

From 1775 to 1783, the Continental Marines were 6,200 strong. By 1945, there were 485,000. Now, there are 172,000 active and 33,000 in reserves.

“Key themes in the Marine Corps Commandant’s message include pride in heritage,” Wooddell said. “The message encourages Marines to be proud of the heritage of service they have inherited and to honor those who have served before them. They acknowledge the sacrifices made by veterans, including their families, and the courage it takes to serve in the Armed Forces.”

The message also reminded current service members that they carry on a tradition of answering the Nation’s call that began with those Marines who served 250 years ago.

“These three services have been the backbone of our nation’s strength over the last 250 years,” Woodell said. “Our military history takes us from the Revolutionary War to the Barbary War against maritime pirates to the War of 1812, to the Mexican-American War to the Civil War, to the Spanish American War to World War I and World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Desert Shield and the mid-east conflicts.

“These three services have been part of twelve major declared wars, 330 notable deployments since 1798, more than 300 landings on foreign shores and 200 international deployments alone since World War II.”

As part of the annual event, the Honor Corps performed the Bells for the Fallen and POW/MIA ceremonies.

Bells for the Fallen is a way for the Honor Corps to pay final tribute to veterans in the county for whom the corps performed final military rites, as well as those who were laid to rest without military honors by request.

As Wooddell read each name, Sollie Workman rang a bell. Those honored this year were:

Bill Gilbert, 78, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Kenneth Kelley, 89, U.S. Army, Korea

Martin Sharp, 77, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Norman Vance, 78, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Ray Mann, 85, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Phillip Dean, 82, U.S. Army, Vietnam

William Morgan, 86, U.S. Army, Korea

Charles Bryant, Jr., 90, U.S. Air Force, Cold War

Dale Dilley, 92, U.S. Marine Corps, Korea and Vietnam

William Howes, 87, U.S. Army, Cold War

Arthur Adrian, 72, U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam

George Tyler, 84, U.S. Army, Vietnam

James Gragg, 74, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

John Estilow, 80, U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam

Edward Rockafellow, 86, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam

Richard Beverage, 93, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam

Charles Brown, Sr., 87, U.S. Army, Vietnam

Wooddell and Workman also honored a veteran who not only served the country, but also served as a member of the Honor Corps. His name was accompanied by two rings of the bell.

Brian Wilhite, 62, U.S. Navy, Desert Storm and Desert Shield

The POW/MIA ceremony includes a table set for one which is symbolic of all the service members who are classified as Prisoner of War or Missing in Action.

At this time, the Department of Defense Accounting Agency has a count of more than 80,000 American servicemen and women who are classifieds as POW/MIA.

At the end of the dinner, Wooddell thanked all those involved in making the annual ceremony possible. The meal was provided by Dari-Land and was served by members of the Marlinton Woman’s Club, Pocahontas County High School Juniorettes and Dominion Energy and Bath County Pumped Storage employees and retirees.

Dominion Energy and Bath County Pumped Storage has sponsored this dinner from its inception.