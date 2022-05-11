Franklin “Frankie” Emmerson Curry, 54, of Durbin passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at his home.

Born May 7, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, he was a son of Franklin Austin Davis Curry, of Durbin, and the late Bonnie Arbogast Rose.

Frankie was a heavy equipment operator, and an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Linda Grimes Curry; daughter, Kelsea Curry, and boyfriend, Travis Nestor, of Elkins; and a sister, Melondy Hebb, of Parsons.

In keeping with Frankie’s wishes the body will be cremated and there will be no service.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com