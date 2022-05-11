MRIs Now Available at PMH

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital welcomed the Alliance Imaging team to the hospital May 3 to offer our first day of MRI services in Pocahontas County. The large tractor-trailer unit rolled in to PMH early that morning and, after some initial set up work, began welcoming patients at 10 a.m.

MRI services will be available each Tuesday at PMH through the use of the new mobile unit.

“With wait times at other facilities sometimes taking weeks, we are so excited to provide this much needed service to our community,” Director of Nursing and Clinical Services Michelle Deeds said.

The spacious trailer houses a brand new, state-of- the-art mobile GE unit in its own room, as well as a separate computer work area. Brooke Bailey, MRI Technologist with Alliance Imaging, will be the technologist performing MRIs and has quickly been welcomed as a part of PMH’s Radiology team. Bailey travels to various facilities in southern West Virginia throughout the week, performing MRI services with the Alliance mobile unit.

Alliance Imaging is a part of Alliance HealthCare Services, a nationwide company providing radiology as well as oncology services. They are the nation’s largest mobile provider of advanced imaging services, and the #1 employer of PET/CT technologists.

Patients are scheduled through the Radiology Department, registered in the hospital, and then directed to the trailer located near the Emergency Department entrance. If your medical provider has said you need MRI services, please ask for a referral to our new weekly program.

Call 304-799-7400 ext. 1305 for scheduling.

The referring provider must receive prior authorization before scheduling.