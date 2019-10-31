Foster Bland, age 86, of Seneca Rocks, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.

Born February 17, 1933, in Brushy Run, he was a son of the late Titus and Margie Mallow Bland.

On March 11, 1958, Foster married Marian Maxine Raines Bland, who preceded him in death September 19, 2015.

Foster went to school at the Brushy Run Schoolhouse in Brushy Run and attended Seneca Rocks United Methodist Church. He was United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a logger for Harvey Vance Timber, and later retired from Hanover Shoe Factory in Franklin.

After retirement, Foster worked as a tour guide and groundskeeper for Seneca Caverns. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Bland; and two sisters, Hope Day and Joy Warner.

He is survived by a son, Steven Bland, and wife, Ruth, of Dunmore; three grandchildren, Emily Bland, Shawn Bland and Chloe Bland; and a brother, Gar Bland, and wife, Velma, of Onego.

Funeral service was held October 28 at Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg with Rev. Earl Bible officiating.

Per his request, the body will be cremated. Inurnment of ashes will be in Raines Family Cemetery in Seneca Rocks.

Memorials may be made to Seneca Rock United Methodist Church.

