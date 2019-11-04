Maxine T. Harper, age 94, of Marlinton, died Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton. Funeral service will be held Thursday, November 7, 11 a.m. at Marlinton Presbyterian Church with Revs. Cameron Harkness and David Lee officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton Presbyterian Church Youth Angel Tree.