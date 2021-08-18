Bird Dog Ross, age 64, flew away August 28, 2020, with his children, Justin and Holly, and youngest brother, Shorty, by his side. He passed away at his home on the Greenbrier River in Buckeye where he retired and spent the best years of his life.

The Dog was born on Christmas Eve 1955, and was a son of the late Don and Mary Ross Johnson. He was raised by Mary and her second husband, Carl Johnson. Bird grew up in Huntington, attended Cox’s Landing Middle School and graduated from Barboursville High School in 1974. He played football, basketball and wrestled. After graduating, he and his high-school sweetheart, Robbin, were married, and they had two children. Bird worked as a journeyman pipefitter, business owner and operating engineer. He later married Patsy and a beautifully blended family began.

Bird Dog has a wonderful family and hundreds of friends who miss him deeply.

He is survived by his brothers and sisters, David, Neil, Shorty, Corky, Patty, Eddie, Janet and Sherri; his children, Justin, Holly, Jake, Joey, Corky and Ginny; two grandsons, Pax and Saul; daughter-in-law, Bethany; and son-in-law, James.

The Dog Father was a friend to many, stranger to none and will live on in the hearts of everyone for years to come. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for our family. In lieu of flowers, please take this time to open your heart to someone in need, just as Bird Dog spent so much of his life doing.

In an attempt to keep everyone safe, an intimate celebration of life with his mountain family and friends will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the front yard of his home on Steven Hole Run Road in Buckeye.

“Perhaps they are not stars, but openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones shines down to let us know they are happy.” – Eskimo Proverb