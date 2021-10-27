[caption id="attachment_83786" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/ENT.-For-your-2.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="337" class="size-full wp-image-83786" \/> Appearing much like a shrine, this is the original stone figure, sometimes called an inuksuk, that marks the grave of the heroic female Bigfoot. She is credited with saving the lives of two children lost in the blizzard of 1907. Note the pen pointing to an old St. Christopher medallion at the base of the grave marker. This is a fitting tribute, as St. Christopher is the patron saint of safe travel and protection. The saint is often depicted carrying children across a raging river. The location of the grave remains a secret to prevent the desecration of the grave that might occur in an attempt to prove the existence of Bigfoot.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSeebert\u2019s best kept secret\r\nA Halloween Tale\r\nPocahontas County, \r\nFebruary 12, 1907\r\n\r\nThe young teacher had been eyeing the ominous clouds all morning through a window of the one-room schoolhouse. It had been a warm start to February, so she wasn\u2019t too concerned. If anything, it might rain, she thought.\r\n\r\nBy early afternoon the temperature was dropping fast, and the snow started coming down; slowly at first. The teacher held off releasing the 23 children until they were finished with their compositions. \r\n\r\nBy the time the children started for home, it was snowing hard, and the wind was picking up.\r\n\r\nFor most of the students, the walk to their homes was less than a mile as the crow flies. For the Finch children, Annabel and Daniel, the hike down to their farmhouse near Seebert took a lot longer due to the distance and making several crossings over Stamping Creek along the way.\r\n\r\nThe two siblings were beginning to shiver uncontrollably. Lost in the blinding snowstorm, nothing looked familiar to them. Sometime earlier, they stumbled off the familiar route that they walked daily from school to home.\r\n\r\nComing upon a massive chestnut tree, they took shelter on the lee side of the tree. They had heard their parents often say that to never fall asleep if you are caught out in the cold. They thoroughly understood why this is so.\r\n\r\nThese children were of mountain stock, and they didn\u2019t panic. Both accepted the fact that no one could search for them until the blizzard stopped. Huddled together, they fought overwhelming drowsiness, each intent on keeping the other awake as long as they could. \r\n\r\nWhy the teacher allowed the children to go home in an impending storm is still debated. Yet, a story grew from this event that vastly overshadows the poor decision of a rural schoolteacher.\r\n\r\nPocahontas County, Present Day\u00a0\r\n\r\nAsk most of the younger adults in Seebert if they believe in Bigfoot, and they will say that they think it is just a legend. But when you ask the same thing of the older folks, you will almost always get a firm response that they believe that Bigfoot exists.\r\n\r\nOne might wonder why they are so sure of their belief!\r\n\r\nWhen the big commotion about Bigfoot took place in the late 1980s, cryptid hunters from all over poured into the area. They filled up campgrounds and cabins all up and down the river. \r\n\r\nBut their reception in Seebert was chilly, to put it mildly.\r\n\r\nMost of the older residents wouldn\u2019t talk to the hunters or reporters at all. And those that did vigorously denied that there was anything remotely resembling a Bigfoot to be found in the area.\r\n\r\nYou may draw back a bit and think, \u201cThis writer just told us in a previous column about how friendly and obliging the people of Seebert are. Now, he\u2019s saying they gave short shrift to out-of-town visitors. What gives?\u201d\r\n\r\nWell, I gave some thought to this dichotomous behavior. And suggest that there may be some practical reason why these cryptozoologists weren\u2019t welcomed with open arms. \r\n\r\nImagine an army of wild-eyed cryptid hunters pouring out across our mountains and hollows. It is unlikely that many of them had any knowledge of farming or familiarity with the rugged and unforgiving terrain of Pocahontas County. \r\n\r\nAnd as such, would be prone to leave gates open and trample down crops and fences. Not to mention falling into open-pit caves or getting snake bit up in some rocky hollow. \r\nThat\u2019s the practical side of it, but there may be another reason that the fine folks of Seebert are averse to promoting that specific activity.\u00a0\r\nMaybe, just maybe, they are protecting someone or something.\r\n\r\nPocahontas County, February 12, 1907\r\n\r\nIn rural areas like Pocahontas County, stories are a vital connection to family history. They are passed down through the generations and become a part of familial identity.\r\n\r\nSometimes these stories become a shared history. At other times they are a closely guarded secret. But, ever so often, a singular event becomes the stuff of legend.\r\n\r\nHowever, the combination of words that make up this particular story is only spoken among those families that were affected by something truly extraordinary. An event they felt that the outside world would not fully appreciate nor understand.\r\n\r\nYou, reader, will soon know this secret. And I can only hope that the guardians of Seebert\u2019s skeleton in the closet will forgive me for revealing their long-held confidence. \r\n\r\nAs well, I trust that you will understand the magnitude of the following incident.\r\n\r\nAnnabel and her brother, huddled together against the great chestnut tree, were starting to lose consciousness. Soon, frostbite and a rapid drop in body temperature would take their brutal toll on the children.\r\n\r\nThe oldest of the two, Annabel, tried desperately to keep Daniel awake by rubbing his hands and cheeks, but he was fading fast.\u00a0\r\n\r\nSuddenly Annabel saw an immense dark figure looming above her and her brother.\u00a0Instinctively, she drew Daniel back into an alcove at the base of the tree, never taking her eyes off the motionless creature that towered over them.\r\n\r\nIt began making a sound so much like a mother cooing a baby that Annabel immediately felt at ease. She seemed to know that the creature was a female and sensed that she and Daniel were not in immediate danger.\r\n\r\nThe Bigfoot very slowly extended one hand, and gently placed it on Annabel\u2019s head. The young girl did not so much as flinch but, instead, gazed into the creature\u2019s large almond-shaped eyes.\r\n\r\nSomething ever so important was silently communicated between them, an understanding as old as life itself. The creature was attempting to comfort the two children. This is not an unheard-of phenomenon between different species.\r\n\r\nThe female Bigfoot bent down toward the children, gently gathering them up in her massive arms. The heat from her body caused Daniel to rouse as she held both children snuggly to her chest. \r\n\r\nShielding them as best she could with her body, the creature set off walking effortlessly in the deep snow.\r\n\r\nShe seemed to know where the children lived and proceeded likewise in a direct path to the Finch house. In doing so, the creature crossed through several farms enroute, stepping easily over the fences in the way.\r\n\r\nWhen the Finch house came into view, the snow suddenly stopped, momentarily brightening the landscape. Annabel sensed that the Bigfoot was more cautious now, looking this way and that as she approached the house. \r\n\r\nUpon reaching the big oak tree in front of the house, she gently set Annabel and Daniel on the ground. The sound of a door opening frightened the creature, and she spun around and loped away into the dusk.\r\n\r\nWhen Mrs. Finch saw her children standing under the tree, she ran to them, falling to her knees in the snow hugging Annabel and Daniel, and thanking God at the same time. \r\n\r\nShe called for their father, who was in the barn saddling a horse in preparation of searching for them. When he arrived at the children, he scooped them up in his arms, saying, \u201cHow, how did you make it home?\u201d \r\n\r\nAnnabel pointed down to the snow beyond the tree.\r\n\r\nThe sight of the large retreating tracks in the snow caused him a moment of confusion. \u201cWhat?\u201d was all he could get out of his mouth. \r\n\r\n\u201cLeave it be for now, Harlan,\u201d Mrs. Finch said. \u201cLet\u2019s get the children in the house and into warm clothing. We\u2019ll talk about it tomorrow.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nNews spread quickly through the community about the bizarre rescue of the Finch children. Unfortunately, the term used to describe the female Bigfoot was \u201can unknown beast.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nSilas Barnes, a perpetually angry man and scorned by most, had no interest in the rescue itself. His only interest was in the creature. He mounted his horse late in the morning and picked up the astonishingly large tracks near Mill Point on Stamping Creek.\r\n\r\nAt some point, a mile or so upstream, he dismounted and quietly pulled a 50 caliber Hawken rifle from its scabbard. He carefully slid the octagon barrel over the seat of the saddle. A single loud shot rang out, immediately followed by a pitiful scream of anguish.\r\n\r\nBoth sounds overlapped and echoed throughout the valley for what seemed a long time.\r\n\r\nThen, all was deathly still.\r\n\r\nPostscript: Silas Barnes was himself assassinated a few years later. No arrests were made and a short article in The Pocahontas Times announcing the death of this bully simply stated, \u201cHe was not a well-liked man.\u201d \r\n\r\nLike the creature, Barnes was buried in a remote grave. But, unlike the creature, his grave has been long forgotten. \r\n\r\nBy now, you must be wondering where the grave of the compassionate creature is? Don\u2019t ask; no one around here will tell you. \r\n\r\nNor will I.\r\n\r\nHappy Halloween,\r\nKen Springer\r\nKen1949bongo@gmail.com
