[caption id="attachment_83794" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/Pumpkin-spice-1.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="397" class="size-full wp-image-83794" \/> Pumpkin Spice Latte[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nFor those of us who don\u2019t get out much to what I call \u201cbig towns,\u201d it seems there are often wide-sweeping social trends in which we aren\u2019t able to indulge.\r\n\r\nThis time of year, and for the past several years, there\u2019s been a lot of talk about pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that. \r\n\r\nI\u2019ve steadfastly resisted the siren call of pumpkin spice season, as fall is a pretty busy time of year. \r\n\r\nWhat with finishing up in the garden season, fall cleaning season, winterizing the porches season, lady bug removal season, carrying the summer clothes upstairs and bringing down the winter clothes season, changing the beds to flannel bed sheets and down comforters season and bringing in the potted plants and mulching the flower beds seasons all converging at this time of year, it didn\u2019t feel like I had enough time or energy to really be adding another season to the calendar.\r\n\r\nBut there is only so much resistance one can maintain against the relentless onslaught of pumpkin spice advertising. \r\n\r\nSo, I gave in.\r\n\r\nAnd you know what? I discovered that I really like pumpkin spice drinks and treats. \r\n\r\nNow, how can we get them, when we are so far away from their natural habitats?\r\n\r\nLike our hardy ancestors \u2013 we just need to adopt the \u201cif you can\u2019t buy it, you can learn to make it at home\u201d philosophy that made this country great.\r\n\r\nBefore you start your pumpkin spice binge, you\u2019ll want to know how to make pumpkin spice. It\u2019s much less expensive than buying it. \r\n\r\nFive minutes and five spices \u2013 ground cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg, ground allspice and ground cloves \u2013 and you\u2019re there. \r\n\r\nMix equal amounts in a small batch and store in an airtight container.\r\n\r\nNow that you have the \u201csecret\u201d ingredient, you\u2019re ready to create.\r\n\r\nYour morning coffee can be an extravaganza when you serve your own version of pumpkin spice latte at home \u2013 with or without a Keurig coffee machine.\r\n\r\nIf you have a Keurig machine, this recipe will make you an instant autumnal brew master. \r\n\r\nKeurig Pumpkin Spice Latte \r\nby coffeestylish.com\r\nIngredients:\r\n1 coffee k-cup of your choice (regular,\u00a0dark roast is perfect)\r\n1\/2 cup milk\r\n1 1\/2 \u00a0tsp. sugar\r\n1\/4 \u00a0tsp. pumpkin pie spice\r\n1 Tbsp. pumpkin puree (optional)\r\nDirections:\r\nBrew a k-cup at the 4 oz. cup setting. Add sugar, pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin puree. Stir. Heat the milk and slowly pour in while stirring. Garnish with whipped cream.\r\n*For vegetarian and dairy free, substitute almond or coconut milk.\r\nInstead of milk and pumpkin pie spice, you could also use a liquid Pumpkin Pie Spice creamer. Simply brew one regular k-cup at your favorite cup setting, add 1-2 Tbsp. of creamer and stir.\r\nOf course, if you want to cheat, you could just grab a box of pumpkin spice cups. Just add a dash of milk or cream and you have a close imitation of the professional stuff.\r\nIf you don\u2019t have a Keurig machine, that\u2019s okay. There\u2019s more than one way to skin a pumpkin spice beverage.\r\nCustomize your regular coffee by adding a dash of homemade spiced pumpkin coffee creamer to perhaps a stronger than usual brew.\r\n\u00a0\r\nSpiced Pumpkin Coffee Creamer \u00a0\r\n2 cups heavy cream or half and half \r\n1 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk\r\n3 Tbsp. canned pumpkin (or fresh puree)\r\n1 tsp. pumpkin spice\r\n1 tsp. vanilla\r\nIn a one quart canning jar combine all ingredients; seal. Store in refrigerator for up to two weeks. Shake before serving.\r\nIf you want to continue to make fancy coffee house-style drinks after pumpkin spice season, here are a few other ideas for using the same basic recipe to \u201cspice up\u201d your coffee menu for the rest of the winter. \r\nChocolate Coffee Creamer \u2013 Prepare creamer as directed above, except omit pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice. Add 3 Tbsp. chocolate flavor syrup.\r\nAmaretto Coffee Creamer \u2013 omit pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla. Add 1 tsp. almond extract and 1\/2 tsp. ground cinnamon. \r\nCaramel Coffee Creamer \u2013omit pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice. Add 1\/4 cup caramel flavor ice cream topping. \r\nFrench Vanilla Coffee Creamer \u2013 omit pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice. Substitute 2 tsp. vanilla bean paste for the vanilla.\r\nHazelnut Coffee Creamer \u2013 omit pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and vanilla. Add 2 tsp. hazelnut extract.\r\nWith your pumpkin spice coffee, you\u2019ll want to serve something appropriately pumpkinish. Why not a different take on traditional brownies?\u00a0 \r\n\u00a0\r\nPumpkin Spice Brownies\r\n1 can (16 oz.) pumpkin or 2 cups pureed fresh pumpkin \r\n4 eggs\r\n3\/4 cup vegetable oil\r\n2 tsp. vanilla extract\r\n2 cups all-purpose flour\r\n2 cups sugar \r\n1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice\r\n2 tsp. ground cinnamon\r\n2 tsp. baking powder\r\n1 tsp. baking soda\r\n1\/2 tsp. salt\r\nFrosting:\r\n6 Tbsp. butter or margarine, softened\r\n1 package (3 oz.) cream cheese, softened\r\n1 tsp. vanilla extract\r\n1 tsp. milk\r\n1\/8 tsp. salt\r\n1 1\/2 to 2 cups confectioner\u2019s sugar\r\nIn mixing bowl, beat pumpkin, eggs, oil and vanilla until well mixed. Combine dry ingredients; stir into pumpkin mixture and mix well. Pour into greased 15\u201dx10\u201dx1\u201d baking pan. Bake at 350\u00ba for 20-25 minutes or until brownies test done with a wooden pick. Cool. \r\nIn small mixing bowl, beat butter, cream cheese, vanilla, milk and salt until smooth. Add confectioners sugar; mix well. Frost brownies. Store in fridge.\r\nIf you\u2019re looking for a beverage that can double as an afternoon pick-me-up or an after-supper dessert, how about indulging in a pumpkin milkshake? This one isn\u2019t nearly as decadent as some.\r\n\u00a0\r\nHealthy Pumpkin Spice Milkshake \r\nFrom wellplated.com\r\n1\/2 \u00a0cup\u00a0fresh or canned pumpkin puree\u00a0\r\n1\/4 \u00a0cup\u00a0nonfat or 1% milk\r\n1\/2 \u00a0medium ripe banana, cut into chunks and frozen\u00a0(about 1\/3 cup)\r\n1 1\/2 \u00a0cups no sugar added vanilla frozen yogurt, slightly softened \u00a0\r\n1\u00a0tsp.\u00a0pumpkin pie spice\r\n1\/4 \u00a0tsp.\u00a0ground cinnamon\r\n1\u00a0full sheet\u00a0low-fat honey graham cracker, plus additional for garnish\u00a0\r\nWhipped cream, optional- for garnish\r\nTo a high-powered blend-er, add in order, the pumpkin puree, milk, banana, frozen yogurt, pumpkin pie spice, and cinnamon. Break the graham cracker sheet into a few pieces directly into the blender. Blend until smooth, adding more milk 1 tablespoon at a time as needed to reach your desired consistency.\r\nDivide into glasses and top with additional crushed graham crackers and whipped cream. Enjoy immediately.\r\nAs we careen toward the winter holidays, it\u2019s nice to linger just a few moments in pumpkin spice season before we turn the calendar page and start counting the days until Christmas.\r\n
