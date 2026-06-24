Wanda Kay Withers, 75, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2026, at her home with her husband by her side.

Born August 3, 1950, in Poquoson, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Starling B. and Audrey Moore Menefee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Garafalo.

Wanda graduated from Marlinton High School in 1968; from Concord with a BS in Education and a master’s degree in special education from WVU, having taught in Green Bank, Marlinton and Hillsboro.

She attended Marlinton Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ivan Withers Jr.; daughter, Rachel Church (Leslie), of Dawson; sons, Brian Withers, Benjamin Withers (Alyssa) and Kevin Withers, all of Marlinton; grandchildren, Nicholas Mospan, Sierra Withers, Jada Church, Benjamin R. Withers, Irelyn Withers and Sydalee Withers; sister, Donna Hunt, of Glouster, Virginia; and brother-in-law, Joe Garafalo, of Syracuse, New York.

There will be no service.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com