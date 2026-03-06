Thursday, March 7, 1901

Jeff Killingsworth & Co. has completed Richardson’s large building west of the bridge and a hardware store will be established very soon.

Dr. J. B. Lockridge, of Driscol, is taking measures to bring his wonderful spring into notice. It is an ideal place for a sanitarium, for the waters have been found to be of great benefit for stomach, liver and cutaneous troubles. The stream flowing from the spring looks large enough to run a mill.

Mrs. J. C. Brown, of Lewisburg, spent several weeks at Dunmore with her daughter, Mrs. H. W. McLaughlin. While there, she used water from the lithia spring belonging to Mrs. Col. Pritchard and testifies she was very much benefitted, indeed. This spring is three miles from Forrest Station on the Greenbrier Valley Railway.

E. O. Moore, of Greenbank, was in town recently. He has been the victim of a curious coincidence. He has been to the town of Durbin three times. The first time was when Ham Collins was shot and killed about 1894. The second time, Jeff Houchin was shot and killed and the third time, Ed Morry was shot and killed. He saw the dead bodies each time and he is not going to visit Durbin anymore.

Durbin continues to improve. A correspondent writes us: “There was preaching at Durbin yesterday for the first time in the history of that town.”

There was a death in the family of Buck Galford on Elk last week from smallpox. A little boy, who was just recovering from scarlet fever, took the disease which proved fatal.

The new manse at Greenbank is under roof. It is located near to and just in the rear of the Samuel Cooper House. James Moomau will build on the adjoining lot. The manse lot, one acre, was donated by Dr. Moomau.

On Thursday evening near Inframonte Cottage, west Marlinton, in the public highway, a picturesque quiet marriage was celebrated when James M. Brooks and Miss Mary Alice McLaughlin were joined in holy matrimony while seated in their carriage all lightened up by the rays of a glorious sunset. The bride is the eldest daughter of Hugh McLaughlin near Dunmore…

CORPORATION SUED

The corporation of the town of Marlinton has been sued by G. W. Wagner, of Huntersville. Mr. Wagner had a mare hurt by catching her foot in a railroad crossing in the town.

The suit is brought before D. B. McElwee, a justice of the Huntersville district, and set for March 7th at 1 p.m. at Driscol. $150 damages is demanded.

It goes without saying that Mayor King will defend the suit.

He claims they have the wrong pig by the ear and that if there is any claim it should be against the railroad.

ARBOVALE

It is trying to rain, snow and blow all the same time. It looks as if we would have a backward spring and no spring work has been done in this part yet.

Lee Ervine has let his whiskers grow out just because it’s a girl.

Benjamin Arbogast was down at Dunmore last Saturday after furniture.

Miss Virgie Gillespie closed her school at Pine Grove last Tuesday with spelling in the morning, and recitations, dialogues and speeches in the evening which were greatly enjoyed by all present.

Last Friday night, Mr. and Mrs. Gustavus Eskridge gave a taffy pulling to the young folks of this and Travelers Repose communities. After a few pieces on the mouth organ and an occasional toot from Mr. Eskridge’s brass horn, the young folks returned home, thanking their hosts very much for the few hours spent in playing games in their nice home.

BEAVER CREEK

Hello, Mr. Editor, this is O’Connell’s Camp on Beaver Creek and at the mouth of the creek is situated a little town called Dan. It has a depot, telegraph office, some dwelling houses and what is called a “pig’s ear” where men are made crazy by taking the last drink.

Mrs. Carrie Nation, it was supposed to be, and several other women made an attempt to destroy the little speakeasy. Guns, revolvers, clubs and knives were in the air for a while and dogs ran barking. By the assistance of Dr. Pennell and others, who were close by, nobody was badly injured.