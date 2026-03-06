ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, May 4, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14860

ESTATE OF: MURREL C. MULLENAX

EXECUTOR: Forrest L. Mullenax

248 Duncan Run Road

Arbovale, WV 24915-5610

ESTATE NUMBER: 14866

ESTATE OF: SANDRA M. BAILEY

EXECUTOR: Robert L. Nelson

3947 Beaver Creek Road

Marlnton WV 24954-5998

ESTATE NUMBER: 14867

ESTATE OF: DEBORAH L. WEGMAN

CO-ADMINISTRATRIX: Donna Nelson

301 Mason Run Road

Durbin, WV 26264-1501

CO-ADMINISTRATOR: Danny Rexrode

17 Blue Grass Lane

Durbin, WV 26264-8504

ESTATE NUMBER 14869

ESTATE OF: DAVID H. MCCALL

ADMINISTRATRIX: Kathy McCall

245 Waldo Lane

Marlinton, WV 24954-6072

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 2, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/5/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

ESTATE NAME: SAMUEL ROGER MCMILLION

17814 Bacon Road

White Hall, MD 21161

ancillary administrator: Susan McMillion

17814 Bacon Road

WhiteHall, MD 21161

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 25, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/5/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

ESTATE NAME: CAROLYN JONES HERRINGTON

8038 Boxwood Lane

Gloucester, VA 23061-5291

ancillary administrator: Gregory Thayer

4131 Aberdeen Creek Road

Gloucester, VA 23061-3624

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 25, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/5/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

ESTATE NAME: DOUGLAS MICHAEL ELLEDGE

1835 Edgewood Lane

Hull, WI 54482-9450

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:

Donna Rineck

1801 Welsby Avenue

Stevens Point, WI 54481-4066

Subscribed and sworn to before me on Feburary 18, 2026.

Melissa Bennett,

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

2/26/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Magistrate Court Case No: 26-M38D-00002

Family Court Civil Action No: FC-38-2026-DV-02

TO: JAMES MICHAEL CALHOUN, Respondent

123 John Doss Road

Marlinton, WV 24954

Date of Birth: December 8, 1998

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class I Legal Advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals.

This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.

Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office. This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until March 17, 2026.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 17th day of March 2026 at 11 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 24th day of February 2026 at 5:00 p.m.

Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk

3/5/1c