Thursday, November 15, 1900

LOCAL MENTION

The election storm occurred last week, and Elk Mountain was covered with frost and snow.

Sandy Parnell who was injured by a falling tree at Driscol several weeks ago, died Friday.

Smith and Whiting have one of their warehouses up. They will deal in hay, grain, coal and lumber.

Died: Mrs. Geo. W. Arbogast, near Dunmore, on Sunday, November 11. She leaves a husband and five children. She was a good Christian woman, kind wife and loving mother.

Rev. Nickel is at present boarding at Ed McLaughlin’s. It is hope that a manse can be soon built for him and his family.

J. H. MADIGAN SHOT

News comes that J. H. Madigan, of the Freguson Construction Co., was shot three times by his paymaster, a man named McGinty, at Huttonsville, last Saturday. It appears they had disagreed in making a settlement, and Madigan attempted to eject McGinty from the room when the latter drew a pistol and shot Madigan three times, one in his knee, the second through the leg, and a third ball struck a buckle on his suspenders and glanced causing a flesh wound in his side. The wounds, though serious, are not necessarily dangerous. McGinty was not arrested.

KILLING IN RONCEVERTE

The row in Ronceverte in which Jospeh Boswell was killed was started by colored and whites being drunk on the streets. It was the week before election and the colored men were cheering for McKinley, and the whites resented it. A general fight followed and a colored man, Joe Crockett, drew a pistol and shot five times, trying to shoot a man by the name of Ruthford. One ball struck Boswell in the stomach. Up to this time, he has been a bystander. After he was shot, he jumped into the melee and fought until he received a crushing blow on the head, which killed him. The doctors pronounced the gunshot wound as not being necessarily fatal. It is a great pity that all persons who had shown signs of drunken disorder had not been arrested in time to prevent what turned out to be a fatal conflict between the races.

FIRE IN MARLINTON

Last Thursday, the story and a half cottage of S. B. Scott, Jr. took fire from the chimney and came very near burning down. Misses Daisy Yeager and Fanny McLaughlin saw the smoke from Main Street. They gave the alarm, and, in a few minutes, several thousand people had gathered on the spot with a half dozen buckets.

The fire was in the attic room and was smoking tremendous. Most of the crowd made a dash at the house and tearing open the doors and windows, carrying out every article the house contained and strewed it around the landscape. They then took out the windows and tried to save the wallpaper. The household goods were scattered around in great confusion.

In the meantime, some of the more thoughtful neighbors took the view that if the fire was sufficiently dampened, the house might be saved, and they organized a bucket brigade. The well was soon dipped dry and the nearby wells were resorted to. The result was that the fire was kept under control until a hole was made in the roof and some water poured in, and the house was saved. There was actually a lot of water left over.

Then the accommodating bystanders took up the furniture and things and carried them back into the house and hunted up the local agents – and had their houses insured.

DRIFTWOOD

Some snow and cold weather at this writing.

Howard Wise and Jesse Meeks have gone to the lumber camp on Beaver Creek.

Lost, Strayed or Stolen: A young man with short, clipped hair and heavy mustache. When last seen, had left Cass for Johnson’s Ridge. Information gladly received.

S. J. Barnett had a wood chopping, quilting and wool picking last week which was well attended.

The boys and girls visit the railroad grade daily to see if the iron horse is in sight.

Preston Moore says he caught five jack rabbits out of one hole and yet it was not a good day for rabbits.

DIED

At Marlinton Friday, November 9, 1900, Mrs. Elizabeth Margaret Cunningham, wife of A. G. Cunningham, of Monterey, aged about 56 years.

Two or three months since, Mrs. Cunningham came to visit her son, Dr. J. M. Cunningham. during his well-nigh fatal illness. During this visit, with her son absent at Washington for surgical treatment, Mrs. Eula Cunningham died, and then she herself was prostrated by fever complicated by chronic ailments from which she never fully recovered. Mrs. Cunningham was a member of the well-known Koogler relationship in Rockingham County… Her remains were borne to Monterey for interment.

AN UNBELIEVER

They say the world is growing worse,

I don’t believe it, though.

They say men worship but the purse,

I don’t believe it, though.

They say that greatness is no more,

That all the wise have gone before

And only trouble is in store –

I don’t believe it, though.

They say there are no saints to-day,

I don’t believe it, though.

They say we tread a downward way,

I don’t believe it, though.

They say there’s only gloom ahead,

They say that all the knights are dead,

They say men’s sweetest joys are fled –

I don’t believe it though.

Men had their troubles long ago,

And that’s what I believe.

The Lord still loves us here below,

And that’s what I believe.

Old Homer, of the sightless eyes,

And Caesar lie ‘neath other skies,

But greater men than they will rise,

And that’s what I believe.

The world grows fairer day by day,

And that’s what I believe.

The good have not all passed away,

And that’s what I believe.

Though many a one we loved is gone,

Fond hearts and true are beating on!

The happiest days are still to dawn,

And that’s what I believe.