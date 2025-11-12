Veterans Day will be over by the time you read this. But we love and appreciate all of our Veterans’ service to our county – past, present and future. You are the Brave, who have enabled We The People to live in the Land of the Free.

With Freedom comes responsibility.

To residents of the Town – colder weather means pets need more attention.

Take responsibility for all your family members.

1. § 90.004 CRUELTY TO ANIMALS. (in Part)

…§ 90.004 CRUELTY TO ANIMALS. (A)(4) any animal kept outside shall be provided with structurally sound weatherproof enclosure, large enough to accommodate the animal; (5) To drive or work any animal cruelly; (6) To abandon any animal within the town limits (for the purposes of this section, ABANDON means for the owner or keeper to leave an animal unattended without demonstrating the apparent intent to recover or resume custody, to leave an animal for more than 12 hours without providing adequate food, water and shelter for the duration of the absence, or to turn out or release an animal for the purpose of causing it to be impounded; (7) To leave an animal confined in a closed vehicle without adequate ventilation or heat; (8) To transport an animal in the trunk of a vehicle;

2. § 90.008 ANIMAL OWNER RESPONSIBILITY FOR REMOVAL OF ANIMAL EXCREMENT; FINES.

…(B) It shall be unlawful for any person who is an owner or possessor of an animal in his or her care to fail to remove any excrement deposited by the animal upon any public or private property, other than the property of the owner of the animal.