Thursday, November 12, 1925

The best football game of the season at the fairgrounds was the one between Green Bank and Edray District High School Saturday. No score, 0 – 0.

– – –

J. M Hannah was down from Cass Tuesday. He told us that the West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company had finished on Cheat River and was taking out their loaders and other equipment on that day. This finishes 25 years of continuous operation on a big scale on this river. The extract plant at Cass is again in operation.

– – –

Luther Kellison, of the Levels, suffered a number of broken ribs and other injuries last Friday when his team ran away. He was unhitching the team when it started, and it pulled the wagon over him.

VISQUESNEY GETS FOUR YEARS

On conviction on a charge of forgery, J. A. Visquesney, a former West Virginia state official, was sentenced to four years in the penitentiary at Moundsville yesterday by Judge W. B. Kittle, at Philippi.

This is said to be only one of a number of charges that the former state game and fish warden and fire marshal has hanging over him. He was indicted several months ago in federal court here on charges of fraud in connection with the financial operations of the Visquesney Tim- ber and Ore Company.

Several others were also indicted at the same time, all charged with having used the mails to defraud…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Otto Kinnison, November 4, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Bussard, a daughter.

DEATHS

Mrs. Lucy Livesay Gay died at her home in Marlinton Wednesday morning, November 4, 1925. Her age was 73 years. Interment at the family burying ground at the old Gay place near Marlinton, the service being conducted from the Marlinton Presbyterian Church… The pallbearers were L. M. McClintic, S. K. Brown, T. S. McNeel, S. N. Hench, J. A. Sydenstricker, Allan P. Edgar, R. B. Slavin and Calvin W. Price.

Mrs. Gay was born in Greenbrier County, the daughter of the late Allan Livesay and Mrs. Julia Bright Livesay. On her marriage to the late Col. Levi Gay, nearly 50 years ago, she came to Marlinton, and this has since been her home… She was a charter member of Marlinton Presbyterian Church.

– – –

Mrs. Fannie Lucretia Harper, age 80, widow of the late Preston Moore Harper, died at her home on Knapps Creek November 3, 1925. Her body was buried in Mt. Carmel cemetery on Knapps Creek; the service being conducted by her ministers. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Fannie Gum, and was born at Meadow Dale, Virginia. When she was about 10 years of age, her parents moved to Frost.

– – –

Mrs. Forrest Underwood died November 11. On last Friday, she became desperately ill, and while everything was done for her relief, she passed to rest Wednesday morning. Her age was 33 years. She was a daughter of Wallace Syms, on Beaver Creek. She is survived by her husband and five children. The funeral will be at Beaver Creek Thursday afternoon.

– – –

John A. Lightner, who was a pioneer settler in Comman-che-co, and who for more than 40 years and had been one of the best known citizens of this county, died at his home in this city at 12:20 a.m. June 16, 1925, age 77 years… Funeral service was conducted from the Presbyterian church, and it was attended by many old-time friends and acquaintances, very impressive throughout… Mr. Lightner’s early life was spent on a farm where he learned some of the lessons of persistent toil and rigid economy. He received a good common school education, attended a private school after which he taught several terms. He was engaged in the mercantile business in Mill Gap, Va., and served for a few years a postmaster at that place… In the passing away of John Lightner, this county loses another pioneer settler and good citizen. He was one of the number who came early and stayed with the county when many of the new settlers moved away.

It was Mr. Lightner’s faith in the county and his perseverance that finally won for him success as a stock raiser and farmer.

Like every other settler, he had many reverses and hardships with which to contend, but he was not of the dissatisfied of complaining kind; he worked on in the belief that better years were ahead, and the outcome proved that he was right…